28 April 2025 Build 18268309 Edited 28 April 2025 – 17:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor Update 


    Fix for crash when Embarking  
    Fix for crash from World Sim with Mod Races  
    Fix for crash from FX  
    Fix for crash with Mercenaries  
    Fix for crash with Status Effects  

NPC Raid Defense  
    Iteration on Defensive Strategies  
    Improve handling of Caves  
    Improve handling of Procedural Storage

Away from Home  
    Do not relax in Home Areas of Enemies  
    Do not Collect Projectiles on other Maps  
    Do not Clean Debris on other Maps  

Declaring War  
    Do not relax in Home Areas of the Target  
    Do not Study using Books belonging to the Target  
    Do not Train using Dummies belonging to the Target  

Fortresses  
    Add support for Stockpiles  
    Only include usable Farms  
    Track Map Source  
    Improve handling of unowned Caves  
    Improve placement of Procedural Storage buildings  
    Add New Player Fortresses (9 total!)  
        Add Carbhunt Pass  
        Add Chillland - thanks Papszi!  
        Add Cupmaw Hollows - thanks JimG!  
        Add Inaccessible Hill  
        Add Mountain Island - thanks Mathew W!  
        Add Nevernose View (3 variants) - thanks JimG!  
        Add Stairquest Forest - thanks flimss!  

Fog of War  
    Replace FX  
    Improve performance dramatically  
    Show Roof Vents  
    Unreachable  
        Try to use a nearby position when told to Go To an Unreachable position inside of Fog of War  

Raids  
    Withdraw if the War ends mid-raid  

World Map  
    Improve Map Borders  

Item Details Window  
    Hide redundant Owner information  

Pathing Lines  
    Now draw behind of Prop Blueprints  

Room Detection  
    Fix for bug that could cause bogus Rooms on stairways  

Prop Selection  
    Only add Props belonging to the same Faction when Multiselecting     

Fight Moment  
    Attacker must Hate Victim  
    Decrease chance

Outgoing Raids  
    Fix bug that prevents Outgoing Raids from entering home when Incoming Raids are disabled```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

