Minor Update
Fix for crash when Embarking
Fix for crash from World Sim with Mod Races
Fix for crash from FX
Fix for crash with Mercenaries
Fix for crash with Status Effects
NPC Raid Defense
Iteration on Defensive Strategies
Improve handling of Caves
Improve handling of Procedural Storage
Away from Home
Do not relax in Home Areas of Enemies
Do not Collect Projectiles on other Maps
Do not Clean Debris on other Maps
Declaring War
Do not relax in Home Areas of the Target
Do not Study using Books belonging to the Target
Do not Train using Dummies belonging to the Target
Fortresses
Add support for Stockpiles
Only include usable Farms
Track Map Source
Improve handling of unowned Caves
Improve placement of Procedural Storage buildings
Add New Player Fortresses (9 total!)
Add Carbhunt Pass
Add Chillland - thanks Papszi!
Add Cupmaw Hollows - thanks JimG!
Add Inaccessible Hill
Add Mountain Island - thanks Mathew W!
Add Nevernose View (3 variants) - thanks JimG!
Add Stairquest Forest - thanks flimss!
Fog of War
Replace FX
Improve performance dramatically
Show Roof Vents
Unreachable
Try to use a nearby position when told to Go To an Unreachable position inside of Fog of War
Raids
Withdraw if the War ends mid-raid
World Map
Improve Map Borders
Item Details Window
Hide redundant Owner information
Pathing Lines
Now draw behind of Prop Blueprints
Room Detection
Fix for bug that could cause bogus Rooms on stairways
Prop Selection
Only add Props belonging to the same Faction when Multiselecting
Fight Moment
Attacker must Hate Victim
Decrease chance
Outgoing Raids
Fix bug that prevents Outgoing Raids from entering home when Incoming Raids are disabled
