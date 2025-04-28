Minor Update

Fix for crash when Embarking Fix for crash from World Sim with Mod Races Fix for crash from FX Fix for crash with Mercenaries Fix for crash with Status Effects NPC Raid Defense Iteration on Defensive Strategies Improve handling of Caves Improve handling of Procedural Storage Away from Home Do not relax in Home Areas of Enemies Do not Collect Projectiles on other Maps Do not Clean Debris on other Maps Declaring War Do not relax in Home Areas of the Target Do not Study using Books belonging to the Target Do not Train using Dummies belonging to the Target Fortresses Add support for Stockpiles Only include usable Farms Track Map Source Improve handling of unowned Caves Improve placement of Procedural Storage buildings Add New Player Fortresses (9 total!) Add Carbhunt Pass Add Chillland - thanks Papszi! Add Cupmaw Hollows - thanks JimG! Add Inaccessible Hill Add Mountain Island - thanks Mathew W! Add Nevernose View (3 variants) - thanks JimG! Add Stairquest Forest - thanks flimss! Fog of War Replace FX Improve performance dramatically Show Roof Vents Unreachable Try to use a nearby position when told to Go To an Unreachable position inside of Fog of War Raids Withdraw if the War ends mid-raid World Map Improve Map Borders Item Details Window Hide redundant Owner information Pathing Lines Now draw behind of Prop Blueprints Room Detection Fix for bug that could cause bogus Rooms on stairways Prop Selection Only add Props belonging to the same Faction when Multiselecting Fight Moment Attacker must Hate Victim Decrease chance Outgoing Raids Fix bug that prevents Outgoing Raids from entering home when Incoming Raids are disabled```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!