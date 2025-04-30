-
Added option to use boosts in Relax Mode.
Added Infinite Arcade experimental Advanced Option which lets you play beyond the maximum round in challenge and puzzle modes.
Added Advanced Options to skip the results screen between rounds in Challenge, KYC, and Puzzle Modes.
Added experimental Advanced Option to show Totally Unnecessary Awards on the Map Screen.
Removed the new 525/550 Arcade Point trophies in favor of more Extreme Service trophies. (New trophies will become Steam Achievements once finalized.) Let us know what you think!
Version 0.6.7b Update
