30 April 2025 Build 18268308 Edited 30 April 2025 – 17:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added option to use boosts in Relax Mode.

  • Added Infinite Arcade experimental Advanced Option which lets you play beyond the maximum round in challenge and puzzle modes.

  • Added Advanced Options to skip the results screen between rounds in Challenge, KYC, and Puzzle Modes.

  • Added experimental Advanced Option to show Totally Unnecessary Awards on the Map Screen.

  • Removed the new 525/550 Arcade Point trophies in favor of more Extreme Service trophies. (New trophies will become Steam Achievements once finalized.) Let us know what you think!

