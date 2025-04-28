More journals, more you
Free users can now create up to 5 new journals.
Pages like paper
Instead of one long scroll, journals now have paper-like pages. This gives you more control and helps you stay organized. Pick from different page templates when adding new pages.
A more focused space
We’ve removed the background and sound feature known as “Vibe.” If you’re looking for ambiance while you journal, we recommend and love wellspace.app.
Streaks are easier to keep
Streaks are now under Profile > Rewards where you’ll be able to claim a daily reward just for checking in.
The longer your streak, the bigger the rewards—stay consistent and stack up the perks!
Update Notes for April 28
More journals, more you
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update