More journals, more you

Free users can now create up to 5 new journals.

Pages like paper

Instead of one long scroll, journals now have paper-like pages. This gives you more control and helps you stay organized. Pick from different page templates when adding new pages.

A more focused space

We’ve removed the background and sound feature known as “Vibe.” If you’re looking for ambiance while you journal, we recommend and love wellspace.app.

Streaks are easier to keep

Streaks are now under Profile > Rewards where you’ll be able to claim a daily reward just for checking in.

The longer your streak, the bigger the rewards—stay consistent and stack up the perks!