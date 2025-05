Hey Players!

We’ve just pushed a small hotfix to address a specific issue affecting throw behavior during combat.

Hitstop throw fix

Fixed a bug where canceling a throw move during a hitstop instant caused it to fail and behave incorrectly.

Thanks for sticking with us as we fine-tune the game. More updates are on the way—stay sharp and keep those combos going!

– The Rocket Panda Team 🐼