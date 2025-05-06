We're thrilled to announce the latest update for our game, packed with exciting new features and improvements inspired by your valuable feedback.

New Game Mode: Rescue

Engage yourself in our brand-new PvE experience where you battle against AI opponents. Your mission objective is to rescue the hostage by disarming the bomb before the time runs out. We also added a dedicated leaderboard to track your Rescue mode performance. Some maps now feature procedural elements, ensuring every playthrough feels fresh and dynamic.

Multi-Language Support

Added support for multiple languages:

English

Deutsch

简体中文

Español

Français

Italiano

Português (Brasileiro)

日本語

한국어

Русский

Українська

Polski

čeština

Türkçe

Experimental Bodycam Effect

We added an experimental bodycam-like post-processing visual effect that creates a more immersive first-person experience.

NOTE: This effect can only be activated from the main menu. It may impact performance and might cause visual artifacts in some scenarios.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where the HUD would not display upon respawn in certain scenarios.

Good luck out there!