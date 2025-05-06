 Skip to content

Major 6 May 2025 Build 18268203 Edited 6 May 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to announce the latest update for our game, packed with exciting new features and improvements inspired by your valuable feedback.

New Game Mode: Rescue

Engage yourself in our brand-new PvE experience where you battle against AI opponents. Your mission objective is to rescue the hostage by disarming the bomb before the time runs out. We also added a dedicated leaderboard to track your Rescue mode performance. Some maps now feature procedural elements, ensuring every playthrough feels fresh and dynamic.

Multi-Language Support

Added support for multiple languages:

  • English

  • Deutsch

  • 简体中文

  • Español

  • Français

  • Italiano

  • Português (Brasileiro)

  • 日本語

  • 한국어

  • Русский

  • Українська

  • Polski

  • čeština

  • Türkçe

Experimental Bodycam Effect

We added an experimental bodycam-like post-processing visual effect that creates a more immersive first-person experience.

NOTE: This effect can only be activated from the main menu. It may impact performance and might cause visual artifacts in some scenarios.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the HUD would not display upon respawn in certain scenarios.

Good luck out there!

Changed files in this update

