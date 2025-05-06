We're thrilled to announce the latest update for our game, packed with exciting new features and improvements inspired by your valuable feedback.
New Game Mode: Rescue
Engage yourself in our brand-new PvE experience where you battle against AI opponents. Your mission objective is to rescue the hostage by disarming the bomb before the time runs out. We also added a dedicated leaderboard to track your Rescue mode performance. Some maps now feature procedural elements, ensuring every playthrough feels fresh and dynamic.
Multi-Language Support
Added support for multiple languages:
-
English
-
Deutsch
-
简体中文
-
Español
-
Français
-
Italiano
-
Português (Brasileiro)
-
日本語
-
한국어
-
Русский
-
Українська
-
Polski
-
čeština
-
Türkçe
Experimental Bodycam Effect
We added an experimental bodycam-like post-processing visual effect that creates a more immersive first-person experience.
NOTE: This effect can only be activated from the main menu. It may impact performance and might cause visual artifacts in some scenarios.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where the HUD would not display upon respawn in certain scenarios.
Good luck out there!
Changed files in this update