Greetings Samurai

My name is Filip and I’m the Game Director of Shadowveil.

Welcome to 1.1 our first major update which should make the game it's best, listen to the video where I also talk about some important news, so please watch the entire video.



This patch should help the game feel more complete, give more build/experimentation opportunities and hopefully just feel better!

However with patch 1.1 also comes the closing of a chapter.

Patch 1.1 will be the last content patch for the game. We have one additional patch planned, 1.1.1 that brings additional QOL and bugfixes, but that will be the last patch for the entire game.

It’s been a privilege to work on Shadowveil, its been an absolute blast to take part of the Legend of the Five Rings universe, and the team and I are eternally grateful to you, our community for supporting us in creating and launching Shadowveil.

Thank you for playing Shadowveil: Legend of the Five RIngs, and hopefully we see each other soon in another context.

Take care and goodbye.

With love,

Filip and the team at Palindrome Interactive

Patch Notes - 1.1

Version number 1.1.0.18999

Added

Added 18 new ability cards (3 per class)

Added 1 item component

Added 9 item combinations

Added Heroes of the Wall screen in magistrate to commemorate our speedrun winners (congratulations!).

Added new 3D meshes to Lost Library Guardians

Added 6 new alternate portraits to match the randomized meshes to increase differentiation.

QOL: Added ability to skip event text

QOL: Updated so UI should be visible on 16:10 aspect ratio screens (for example Steamdeck)

“Spirit repulse” knockback is now 1 tile as stated

Updated card breakdown on ability “Bloodthirst” and “Invigorating Heat”

Card order in codex has been updated

Changed so that objective marker shows on next step when advancing in missions

Updated so the combat is considered as completed when Madoshi Necromancer dies, even if a summoned Spirit is still present

Readded missing evasion section in codex

You can now hover units in the character bar even when they are not deployed. The unit hover is also hidden when you have the inventory open.

Balance:

Embark Slots:

Sibling level-up no longer rewards Embark slots.

This means Maximum Embark slots has been reduced to 7, down from 10.

Hida Formation

Defense gained increased to 30 up from 10.

Unlocks in chapter 5, up from 1.

Hida Logistics

Unlocks in chapter 1, down from 2.

Reinforcements

Cost decreased to 2, down from 3.

Unlocks in chapter 2, down from 3.

More Reinforcements

Unlocks in chapter 3, down from 4.

Extra Reinforcements

Unlocks in chapter 4, down from 5.

Critical Reinforcements

Cost increased to 4, up from 3.

For save files with points invested in any of these Advancement you might see a shift in which Advancements are unlocked now. Worst case scenario you'll have to invest two Political Capital to re-learn one of them. This was the only way to restructure the tree without making a huge investment in rebuilding the save system, or invalidating save files. Sorry about the inconvenience.

Slightly increased enemies HP and lowered their damage in later chapters to encourage more types of builds

Critical Fixes (Crashes/Softlock)

Disabled Inventory during certain parts of tutorial to avoid softlocks

Fixed a potential crash in the main menu

Fixed crash related to achievement-file

Fixed potential softlock when skipping intro

Fixed a crash in the Shadowveil related to the event “Gamble in the Mist”

Fixed a potential crash when going AFK

Fixes

Fixed issue with Nezumi slots on Chapter 10

Fixed so Mission items should now be properly removed

Fixed issues with using Escape to back out of menus

Fixed issues with healthbar disappearing after cutscenes

Fixed issues with subtitles on some missions

Fixed issues with LLG “on defeat” effects

Fixed issue where stacking items were not properly reset during LLG fight

Fixed the returning to watchtower dialogue mentioning side quests should no longer trigger when you completed a side quest and came back to the watchtower

Fixed issue where “Show Them Who’s Boss” and “Lost” Achievement/Challenge failed to be received

Fixed issue with achievement “Into the unknown”

Fixed issue where you couldn’t inspect bosses

Fixed so amount of Bu some options costs in events is now visible

Fixed issues with units in embark

Fixed issues with quest textboxes overflowing

Fixed issue so it is no longer possible to drag party units outside of the deployment phase

Fixed potential issues with ability slot

Fixed issue where decoys was in cinematics

Fixed issue where scout parties where available before they were unlocked

Fixed issue with speed controls

Fixed issue where map markers would incorrectly show during rewards

Fixed issue where you got extra fortitude when you shouldn’t

Fixed issues where items that you didn't unlock could still be rewarded

Fixed issue where world map VFX would play where it shouldn’t

Fixed issues with order tutorial not disappearing

Fixed issue where inventory could be accessed during loading screens

Fixed name of Kuni Neyuki to actually be Kuni Neyuki in “Back from the Cliff” mission. She also animates when talking now.

Fixed issue with scouting parties tooltip

Fixed issue with Shadowveil entry nodes

Fixed issue with Tactician materials being wrongly asigned

Fixed issue where units could be invisible after cutscenes

Fixed issue with subtitle not appearing when entering the Shadowveil as O-Ushi for the first time

Fixed issue with tactician rally point

Fixed issue with items not loading in fast enough to be displayed in the reward flow sometimes, which resulted in placeholder icons and texts being shown.

Readded mention of Otter Clan

Fixed issues with some dialogues

Localization fixes

How to report a bug?

If you should encounter any issues, feel free to let us know. You can do so by submitting them in the Bug-report Channel in the Shadowveil Discord.

Thank you for playing Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings!

