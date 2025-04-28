 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18268125 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed incorrect information display regarding wholesale order deadlines.
  2. Added a shortcut for instantly revealing event text, along with minor fixes and improvements for text-based events.
  3. Minor UI corrections.
  4. Improvements to scenario maps.

