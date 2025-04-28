- Fixed incorrect information display regarding wholesale order deadlines.
- Added a shortcut for instantly revealing event text, along with minor fixes and improvements for text-based events.
- Minor UI corrections.
- Improvements to scenario maps.
Changelog - 28.04.25
