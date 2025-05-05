Today's patch introduces some integrations with LiveSplit that enable you to connect more in-game events to the timer when using it for speedrunning, as well as many bugfixes and minor tweaks.

With this update, we have made certain data more easily accessible, so that Live-Split can be set up in a more advanced and specific manner. An example-preset including the needed .lss file can be found on our discord, and includes the events you can use and some comments/explanations. However, you can also set it up however you wish. We refer to Live-Split's documentation, found on the Live Split website.

Note: This file from asl-help on github is required to be in your "Livesplit/Components" folder for proper set up.

Additions:

Added Autosplitter (LiveSplit) Support for timing speedruns!

Fixes:

Removed some causes of memory leaks, potentially removing stutters/framedrops after extended playtime.

Fixed so that alphabetical sorting of items correctly uses display-names instead of file-names.

Added animations for Redfin bandits when they spot the player.

Various minor enemy configuration/animation tweaks.

Fixed a location with exploitable pathing for Shadow of Krulk in Lower Gurglevale.

Fixed minor pathing issues for enemies in various areas.

Various tweaks to platform for gameplay and visibility.

Fixed issue causing the options menu Audio Device-dropdown to not be selectable with mouse.

Removed stone-particles appearing when landing on other players' shields.

Fixed a dialogue-softlock that could occur when asking Igor for advice.

Fixed an issue with selling items (selling ID related).

Fixed a multiplayer related no-combat-zone indicator issue.

Fixed Axethrowers axes starting their throw arch mid-animation.

Fixed so closing the calibration/item upgrade confirmation window no longer exits the upgrade screen entirely.

Fixed certain errors with some in-game texts.

Made it so Dirtclaat no longer shows up throughout the map once he has moved to Boglink.

We have a roadmap for our plans to come in the works, join our discord, follow us on twitter and check in here on steam for updates!