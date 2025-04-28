More and more people are deciding the fate of this lightbulb — thank you to everyone participating! Once again, we bring you new features and fixes.

New Features

Your total playtime will now be displayed on the screen.

Your progress will be saved automatically.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the game and Steam would crash after some time.

Fixed an issue where total playtime was not being saved correctly, causing time-based achievements to take longer than expected.

Known Issues