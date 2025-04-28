 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18268061 Edited 28 April 2025 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

More and more people are deciding the fate of this lightbulb — thank you to everyone participating! Once again, we bring you new features and fixes.

New Features

  • Your total playtime will now be displayed on the screen.

  • Your progress will be saved automatically.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the game and Steam would crash after some time.

  • Fixed an issue where total playtime was not being saved correctly, causing time-based achievements to take longer than expected.

Known Issues

  • Sometimes the game takes longer than ~5 seconds to update. We are working to ensure it keeps updating consistently.

