More and more people are deciding the fate of this lightbulb — thank you to everyone participating! Once again, we bring you new features and fixes.
New Features
-
Your total playtime will now be displayed on the screen.
-
Your progress will be saved automatically.
Fixes
-
Fixed a bug where the game and Steam would crash after some time.
-
Fixed an issue where total playtime was not being saved correctly, causing time-based achievements to take longer than expected.
Known Issues
- Sometimes the game takes longer than ~5 seconds to update. We are working to ensure it keeps updating consistently.
Changed files in this update