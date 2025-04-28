 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18267973 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Integrated new UI elements. The Codex has been integrately redone.
-Added translation for new texts.
-Improved environmental VFX to Level 1, 2 and 3.
-Improved environment lighting on levels.
-Improved shading of all monsters and player.
-Improved visibility of the monster you're currently targetting when casting a single-target spell (i.e. Healing Touch).
-Nerfed Occultist's Arkan mortar (Reduced damage, slightly reduced AOE).
-Nerfed mobility of the Pyromancer.

Changed files in this update

