-Integrated new UI elements. The Codex has been integrately redone.
-Added translation for new texts.
-Improved environmental VFX to Level 1, 2 and 3.
-Improved environment lighting on levels.
-Improved shading of all monsters and player.
-Improved visibility of the monster you're currently targetting when casting a single-target spell (i.e. Healing Touch).
-Nerfed Occultist's Arkan mortar (Reduced damage, slightly reduced AOE).
-Nerfed mobility of the Pyromancer.
Patch Notes - 0.9.5
Update notes via Steam Community
