-Integrated new UI elements. The Codex has been integrately redone.

-Added translation for new texts.

-Improved environmental VFX to Level 1, 2 and 3.

-Improved environment lighting on levels.

-Improved shading of all monsters and player.

-Improved visibility of the monster you're currently targetting when casting a single-target spell (i.e. Healing Touch).

-Nerfed Occultist's Arkan mortar (Reduced damage, slightly reduced AOE).

-Nerfed mobility of the Pyromancer.