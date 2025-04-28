English

[Menu]Added a tip entry to remind people that everyone can change all kinds of EXP receiving rates in this game. (Someone complains that leveling up life skills is too slow.)

[Menu]Increased the background opacity of the tips window to make text clearer.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Long-Dead Roman Soldier

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Undead Russian Soldier

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Plague Mushroom

【菜单】加入了一个帮助提醒，告知大家可以随时改变游戏中各种经验值的获取速率。（有人抱怨生活经验升级太慢了。）

【菜单】提高了提示窗口的不透明度，让文字更便于阅读。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了逝去千年的罗马士兵的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了俄罗斯亡灵士兵的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了瘟疫菇的条目。

