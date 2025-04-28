Balance:

The supporter pack now gives +20 to all glyph types per daily gift, up from +10.

The Talent Refresh Amulet now gives +10% to your total TP.

Enchanced Rebirth now also gives +5% RP per puchase.

Some Premium purchases that have been powercrept have been buffed:

To compensate for the previous change, the XP multiplier for ascended monsters has decreased from 1.3 to 1.2 per ascension level.

Monsters from the Forest Tyrant onward have had their ascension costs significantly reduced, and the increase in cost per ascension has decreased from 1.8 to 1.6. The first time you log in, you will receive an Incense refund equal to the difference of the two costs.

Reworks:

The process for unlocking all of the features in Worship has been changed. Rather than having it all unlock at once, there is a sequence:

At first, the only thing that is unlocked is Oq.

Once you reach level 1 favor with Oq, the Reliquary and the Incense offerings will be unlocked.

Once you use Incense to unlock a location on the map, the other deities and Gold Offerings with their associated relics will be unlocked.

Once you level up another deity with Gold Offerings, Blessings and Oil Offerings with their associated relics will be unlocked.

In game text will let you know what you need to do to unlock the next part.