Greetings, Headmasters!

A fresh batch of magical improvements has just arrived at the Academy. Our groundskeepers and scholars have been hard at work fixing troublesome enchantments and preparing the path for future wonders. Here’s what’s new:

Fixed low motivation visual effect.

Fixed trees no longer appearing inside buildings after loading a save.

Fixed Headmaster not showing up in the management system.

Fixed scroll issue where the seal remained visible after opening.

Fixed portal rotation to correctly show the Headmaster's exit.

Fixed Level 2 drought creation not working properly.

Fixed various character animation issues.

Improved several translation entries for better localization.

Added more beds to Teacher Dormitory Tier 1. (Teacher Dormitory Tier 2 coming soon!)

The customization button has been temporarily removed.

Thanks again for your patience — we’re really happy with how this patch turned out.

Please give it a try, let us know how your Academy is doing, and if you haven’t yet: leave us a positive review!

We’re so close to leaving the “mixed” rating behind — help us, help the studio! 🙏

We’re planning more updates later this week, so stay tuned — lots of improvements are coming your way!

Drop a review on Steam and join our Discord to help us keep the magic alive!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668000/Wizdom_Academy/

SOCIALS : DISCORD | TWITTER | [FACEBOOK](www.facebook.com/people/Wizdom-Academy/100094656188383/) | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK

– Kipwak Studio Team