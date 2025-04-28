 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18267764 Edited 28 April 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for your feedback on the last build :)
The issue with erratic AI bunching up ahead and behind the player has been fixed, please upload the latest version.
Additional tweaks have also been made to the AI in general for calmer more controlled racing, and the difficulty has been further tuned.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459861
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2459862
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2459863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link