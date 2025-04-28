 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18267636 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions and changes:

  • Fixed a bug with inability to single improve multipliers in arena.

  • Added shortened views for spice, jelly dwarfs, and magic stone selection menus.

  • Confirmation action is now required before building in your lands.

  • Next to the hero's weapon information, there is now a tooltip with critical damage information.

  • In the squad window, when dragging an item, you can keep the mouse clamped on the item, and take a quantity greater than 1. (Experimental feature)

  • It is now possible to manually enter number of items when buying and selling on the market.

  • Option <Quickly create runes on double click> has been added to the advanced options.

