Additions and changes:

Fixed a bug with inability to single improve multipliers in arena.

Added shortened views for spice, jelly dwarfs, and magic stone selection menus.

Confirmation action is now required before building in your lands.

Next to the hero's weapon information, there is now a tooltip with critical damage information.

In the squad window, when dragging an item, you can keep the mouse clamped on the item, and take a quantity greater than 1. (Experimental feature)

It is now possible to manually enter number of items when buying and selling on the market.