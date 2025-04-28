Additions and changes:
-
Fixed a bug with inability to single improve multipliers in arena.
-
Added shortened views for spice, jelly dwarfs, and magic stone selection menus.
-
Confirmation action is now required before building in your lands.
-
Next to the hero's weapon information, there is now a tooltip with critical damage information.
-
In the squad window, when dragging an item, you can keep the mouse clamped on the item, and take a quantity greater than 1. (Experimental feature)
-
It is now possible to manually enter number of items when buying and selling on the market.
-
Option <Quickly create runes on double click> has been added to the advanced options.
