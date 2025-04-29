A mighty new warrior has come to MapleStory, a talented martial artist with a power that's been passed down throughout the ages. Play as Mo Xuan, the Divine Fist, MapleStory's newest character and claim your rewards in the Xiao Xiao's Level-Up Support Event!

About Mo Xuan

Mo Xuan is the reincarnation of Wu Shen, the legendary Divine Fist. When tragedy strikes their home, Mo Xuan must rebuild their school, discover the truth behind the incident, and make matters right.

By infusing Wu Shen's divine spirit into the Xuanshan School's forms, Mo Xuan can unleash powerful flurries of punches and kicks. Learn more on the Mo Xuan Classes & Jobs page!

Xiao Xiao's Level-Up Support Event

PDT (UTC -7): Tuesday, April 29, 2025 (End of Maintenance) - Tuesday, June 10, 2025 4:59 PM

CEST (UTC +2): Tuesday, April 29, 2025 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, June 11, 2025 1:59 AM

AEST (UTC +10): Tuesday, April 29, 2025 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, June 11, 2025 9:59 AM

Event Details:

Create a new Mo Xuan character and reach Lv. 20+ to start obtaining reward using the event UI.

Event Rewards

Mission Reward Cheer Box Tradability/Duration **Reach Lv. 30

Complete 2nd Job Advancement | Xiao Xiao's 30-Cheer Box**: Open to receive:

Lindaer Pet Package : Open to receive: Lindaer Pet : Untradable, 90 day duration Lindaer Pet Weapon : Untradable, Permanent.



Lv. 30 Equipment Box

Selective 8-slot Coupon x3

3x EXP Coupon (15 min) x3

| Untradable, 7 day duration |

| **Reach Lv. 100

Complete 4th Job Advancement | Xiao Xiao's 100-Cheer Box:** Open to receive:

Legendary Cryptic Chest: Open to receive: Frozen Equipment Set, Mastery Box: Untradable, Permanent. Open to receive: Frozen Hat : Untradable, Permanent. Frozen Cape : Untradable, Permanent. Frozen Suit : Untradable, Permanent.

3x EXP Coupon (15 min) x3

| Untradable, 7 day duration |

| **Reach Lv. 150

Complete 'It Takes a Village' quest | Xiao Xiao's 150-Cheer Box:** Open to receive:

Root Abyss Set Box (Time-Restricted) : Open to receive: 12-Star Epic Root Abyss Hat : Untradable, 90 day duration. 12-Star Epic Root Abyss Top : Untradable, 90 day duration. 12-Star Epic Room Abyss Bottom : Untradable, 90 day duration. Fafnir Weapon Box (Time Restricted)

Xuanshan Damage Skin (Unit) Coupon: Untradable, 7 day duration. Xuanshan Damage Skin (Unit) : Untradable, Permanent.

Epic Boss Accessory Box: Open to receive: Condensed Power Crystal : Untradable, Permanent. Aquatic Letter Eye Accessory : Untradable, Permanent. Dea Sidus Earring : Untradable, Permanent. Silver Blossom Ring : Untradable, Permanent. Golden Clover Belt : Untradable, Permanent.



| Untradable, 7 day duration. |

| **Reach Lv. 200

Complete the Vanishing Journey Story | Xiao Xiao's 200-Cheer Box:** Open to receive:

Master of Hidden Power Outfit/Shoes Coupon : Untradable, 7 day duration. Open to choose the following based on character gender: Shoes of Hard-Earned Power (F): Untradable, Permanent. Outfit of Hard-Earned Power (F): Untradable, Permanent. Shoes of Hard-Earned Power (M): Untradable, Permanent. Outfit of Hard-Earned Power (M): Untradable, Permanent.

Foremost in All the World Title Coupon : Open to receive: Foremost in All the World Title : Untradable, 30 day duration Can only be equipped after completing 5th Job Advancement.



Nodestone x100

Lv. 7 Arcane Symbol: Vanishing Journey Coupon

| Untradable, 7 day duration. |

| **Reach Lv. 210

Complete Chu Chu Island Story | Xiao Xiao's 210-Cheer Box:** Open to receive:

Nodestone x100

3x EXP Coupon (15 min) x4

Lv. 7 Arcane Symbol: Chu Chu Island Coupon

| Untradable, 7 day duration. |

| **Reach Lv. 220

Complete Lachelein Story | Xiao Xiao's 220-Cheer Box: **Open to receive:

Master of Hidden Power Hat Coupon : Open to choose the following based on character gender: Hat of Hard-Earned Power (F) : Untradable, Permanent. Hat of Hard-Earned Power (M) : Untradable, Permanent.

Absolab Martial Brace Box : Untradable, 7 day duration. Open to receive: 17-Star Unique AbsoLab Martial Brace : Untradable, Permanent.

Lv. 7 Arcane Symbol: Lachelein Coupon

| Untradable, 7 day duration. |

| **Reach Lv. 240

Complete Arcana Story | Xiao Xiao's 240-Cheer Box: **Open to receive:

15-Star Unique Dominator Pendant Box : Untradable, 7 day duration. Open to receive: 15-Star Unique Dominator Pendant : Untradable, Permanent.

Experience Nodestone x5

3x EXP Coupon (15 min) x4

Lv. 7 Arcane Symbol: Arcana Coupon

| Untradable, 7 day duration. |

| Reach Lv. 250 | Xiao Xiao's 250-Cheer Box: Open to receive:

Brushstroke Chat Ring Coupon Brushstroke Chat Ring : Untradable, Permanent.

Brushstroke Label Ring Coupon Brushstroke Label Ring : Untradable, Permanent.



3x EXP Coupon (15 min) x4

Arcane Symbol Selector Coupon x100

| Untradable, 7 day duration. |

| Reach Lv. 260 | Xiao Xiao's 260-Cheer Box: Open to receive:

Master of Hidden Power Weapon Coupon: Open to receive: Weapon of Hard-Earned Power : Untradable, Permanent.

Sacred Symbol Selector Coupon x100

| Untradable, 7 day duration. |