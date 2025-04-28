 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18267504 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there, Daztrax here, I just want to inform that sadly 2 songs were deleted from the game and its reason:

  • DO U by CURE97 due to license limitations.

  • Light by Kioshi, requested by the same artist to get deleted as well to the streaming platforms.

Its leaderboards won't be deleted and you will be able to watch it in the next links

Also, we'll show new stuff that will be in the new update for the game soon, so stay tuned!

Plus, a small reminder that you can join to our official Discord server to get any updates, chat, and talk about the game.

Daztrax out!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1857371
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1857372
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1857376
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link