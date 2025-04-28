Hi there, Daztrax here, I just want to inform that sadly 2 songs were deleted from the game and its reason:

DO U by CURE97 due to license limitations.

Light by Kioshi, requested by the same artist to get deleted as well to the streaming platforms.

Its leaderboards won't be deleted and you will be able to watch it in the next links

Also, we'll show new stuff that will be in the new update for the game soon, so stay tuned!

Plus, a small reminder that you can join to our official Discord server to get any updates, chat, and talk about the game.

Daztrax out!