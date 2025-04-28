Dictionary searching should work a little better now
- Fixed a problem with searching for romaji while in No Romaji mode, which could lead to some strange matches
- Sorting now prioritizes exact matches over partial matches
Fixed some errors
- Level 9-7: Fixed the ダンスのクラス narration audio clip
- Level 10-3: Fixed the outgoing arrow, which was always unlocked
- Level 15-5: Fixed the 何をしているよ translation
Tried to make some frustrating solutions more obvious
- Level 5-6: 安い (yasui)
- Level 5-14: で (de)
- Level 7-1: まっすぐ (massugu)
- Level 7-3: となり (tonari)
- Level 7-4: しないで (shinaide)
- Level 9-13: か (ka)
- Level 11-5: いい (ii) [a conjugation of 言う]
Minor
- Increased volume slider responsiveness when the dictionary is large
- Some other small things
Changed files in this update