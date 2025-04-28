 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18267496 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dictionary searching should work a little better now

  • Fixed a problem with searching for romaji while in No Romaji mode, which could lead to some strange matches
  • Sorting now prioritizes exact matches over partial matches

Fixed some errors

  • Level 9-7: Fixed the ダンスのクラス narration audio clip
  • Level 10-3: Fixed the outgoing arrow, which was always unlocked
  • Level 15-5: Fixed the 何をしているよ translation

Tried to make some frustrating solutions more obvious

  • Level 5-6: 安い (yasui)
  • Level 5-14: で (de)
  • Level 7-1: まっすぐ (massugu)
  • Level 7-3: となり (tonari)
  • Level 7-4: しないで (shinaide)
  • Level 9-13: か (ka)
  • Level 11-5: いい (ii) [a conjugation of 言う]

Minor

  • Increased volume slider responsiveness when the dictionary is large
  • Some other small things

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1779031
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1779032
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1779033
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link