-
Fixed an issue where the teleportation anomaly animation update caused crashes.
-
Fixed a conflict caused by visibility flags for holdable items.
-
Fixed a crash that occurred when the dynamic enemy spawner queue failed to find a valid spawn location.
-
Fixed a crash where the player character on clients could not retrieve global gameplay parameters.
-
Fixed an issue where the flare gun triggered the reload animation twice.
-
Fixed a crash caused by attempting to use a holdable item while it was invalid.
Hotfix 0.1.2.5 - Crash reports processing
Update notes via Steam Community
