28 April 2025 Build 18267484 Edited 28 April 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the teleportation anomaly animation update caused crashes.

  • Fixed a conflict caused by visibility flags for holdable items.

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when the dynamic enemy spawner queue failed to find a valid spawn location.

  • Fixed a crash where the player character on clients could not retrieve global gameplay parameters.

  • Fixed an issue where the flare gun triggered the reload animation twice.

  • Fixed a crash caused by attempting to use a holdable item while it was invalid.

Changed files in this update

