Hello everyone!
The major new update "Galactic Laws" is now available.
It adds referendums to sci-fi scenarios and the possibility to achieve total victory by passing certain laws.
Please report any problems or bugs. Enjoy the game!
Other news from the franchise
The game "Vox Populi: Australia 2025" will be released soon with new post-apocalyptic scenarios.
If you are interested in this kind of atypical scenario, don't hesitate to take a look!
[](store.steampowered.com/app/3539270/Vox_Populi_Australia_2025)
Changed files in this update