 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 28 April 2025 Build 18267298 Edited 28 April 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The major new update "Galactic Laws" is now available.
It adds referendums to sci-fi scenarios and the possibility to achieve total victory by passing certain laws.

Please report any problems or bugs. Enjoy the game!

Other news from the franchise

The game "Vox Populi: Australia 2025" will be released soon with new post-apocalyptic scenarios.

If you are interested in this kind of atypical scenario, don't hesitate to take a look!

[](store.steampowered.com/app/3539270/Vox_Populi_Australia_2025)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3384881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link