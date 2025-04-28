Hello everyone!

The major new update "Galactic Laws" is now available.

It adds referendums to sci-fi scenarios and the possibility to achieve total victory by passing certain laws.

Please report any problems or bugs. Enjoy the game!

Other news from the franchise

The game "Vox Populi: Australia 2025" will be released soon with new post-apocalyptic scenarios.

If you are interested in this kind of atypical scenario, don't hesitate to take a look!

