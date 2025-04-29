Ahoy Captains!

While Abandon Ship has been out for a few years now, we still like to release occasional updates to mark various anniversaries of our Early Access or Full release - this one isn't a "special" anniversary, but we still wanted to do it as the game means a lot to everyone that worked on it.

First up, are three new vessels taking to the high seas:

The ships are of the Brig, Cutter and Schooner classes and they'll be roaming any standard battle encounters - capture the vessel intact to acquire the Visual Blueprint and you'll be able to switch your ship to one of these new skins.



Next up is a popular community request; allowing more than one of the Ghost Mortar weapons to be collected:

This fearsome device is used by Ghost Ships and originally the player could get one by heading to a certain location if they conquer the Haunted Seas region in Freeplay or the Main Campaign modes.

Now however, if you have a Ghost Mortar on your deck there is a way to get additional ones - they're very powerful when you employ a few of them so you'll have to put in the effort to get more - but deploying them on unsuspecting enemies is certainly good fun!

Some hints when searching for them:

Focus your search in an area with a connection to the Haunted Seas

Only search at times of day that are suitable for the subject matter

There's a random chance of the event spawning in the area, and even if you don't complete the associated challenge, they'll potentially spawn again based on that random chance.

I'm sure if people ask I can provide more hints in spoiler text.



Beyond those additions, we've made a few other changes and fixed some bugs, including:

Added a new generic event that only appears in maps that are raining

Expanded the Haunted Seas opening message with an informational warning that players should use a Captain's Log Save before entering the Haunted Seas

There was a lot of confusion around the player being offered the chance to surrender, and this stemmed from the vague title "Surrendered" (which was also used as a title once you had surrendered, or the enemy was offering their surrender). So there are now different titles for each instance.

Increased the max time of the AI offering you to surrender by an extra 60 seconds (from 180 to 240), so there are more opportunities to get the associated achievement

Fixed a Turkish spelling error

Added translations for new events

As long as the version number in the bottom-right of the main menu reads 1.3.25779, then you have the correct version.



With such a small team and our focus on our latest game SENTRY, it'll be a while till our next Anniversary Update, but we're always making notes from community requests and have our own list of additions to the game, so we'll no doubt emerge from the depths with another free update at some point.

Thanks for all of your continued support,

The Abandon Ship Crew