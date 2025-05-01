Hi everyone! :D

We have some cool news today!

Today we're releasing another tiny patch with few minor fixes! However the biggest news is that the entire Chapter 1 soundtrack is now out on Youtube! Go give it a listen if you want! :)

Here's the list of changes in the patch:

-Added bug report button to the pause menu (you can still access it in the settings)

-Improved lighting in some areas

-Improved UI in some places

-Did minor improvements to the performance of the game

Here's the link to the soundtrack:

We also refreshed the game page here on Steam! :)

That would be all for now! We can't wait to share more news in the future! Stay tuned for future announcements!

Have fun with the patch and enjoy listening to the Soundtrack! :D

-Midnight Games Team