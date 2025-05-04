Quantum Dogfight version 1 is now available!
Big shoutout to AFRL for supprting this side project of mine, I hope it finds its way to many a STEM camps and helps young students learn about quantum mechanics.
If there are notable bugs or glitches, please email and I will work to make sure Quantum Dogfight always remains playable.
Quality of life improvements to expect over time:
- Mac version (soon)
- More learning modules
- More game mechanics, planes, maps, etc.
- More sound effects / music
- Updated artwork