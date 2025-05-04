 Skip to content

4 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Quantum Dogfight version 1 is now available!

Big shoutout to AFRL for supprting this side project of mine, I hope it finds its way to many a STEM camps and helps young students learn about quantum mechanics.

If there are notable bugs or glitches, please email and I will work to make sure Quantum Dogfight always remains playable.

Quality of life improvements to expect over time:

  • Mac version (soon)
  • More learning modules
  • More game mechanics, planes, maps, etc.
  • More sound effects / music
  • Updated artwork
