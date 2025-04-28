Cast Cats: Heroes & Villains Pack — our new superhero expansion is now available!

The number of cats is growing and the adventures are getting even more epic!

At last, the long-awaited superhero DLC for Cast Cats — Heroes & Villains Pack — is available for purchase! Brave furry fighters in masks and cloaks are ready to save the world... or at least a few cozy streets.

Or maybe cause some serious chaos instead?

It’s up to you! Sharpen your claws, practice your leaps, and choose your side.

Important: there’s only one boss achievement in the new expansion — due to Steam's limitations. But don’t worry!

To introduce you to all our fluffy heroes and villains, we’ve prepared a special illustration featuring their portraits and names.

Welcome to a world of shadows and shining stars! Meet them all:

And that’s not all!

Our first DLC, previously known as the Halloween Pack, has been renamed to Horror Show Pack!

Even more, we’ve added real rain to the update, creating a deeper, darker atmosphere.

Umbrellas? Who needs those when you’ve got fur and a fearless heart?

Why the change?

It’s simple: we love horror! And not just on Halloween night — we love it on any ordinary evening when the darkness creeps in and mystery fills the air.

Horror Show Pack is no longer just a short Halloween event with pumpkins and lanterns — it's now a full-fledged Cat Horror Show, ready to spook and thrill any brave soul, any time of the year.

Thank you for being with us!

Your passion, warmth and support are the fuel for all our craziest and kindest ideas!

Stay tuned for our updates, chat about your favorite cats and share your adventures with us on social media which are listed below.

Stay fluffy and fabulous,

The Cast Cats Team