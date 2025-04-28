 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18267035 Edited 28 April 2025 – 15:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes to new competitions created in the editor.
Build ID: 18267035

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 2837722
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2837723
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2837724
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link