Greetings, Keepers!

A brand new update is now live for the Crystal Keepers demo! You can now play as the Mage—unleash magical powers and experiment with new skills. Plus, explore a brand-new map featuring a fresh layout and new challenges.

What’s new in this update:

New Playable Class:

Mage: Master powerful spells and discover unique synergies.

New Map:

Explore a new battlefield with a different environment and tactical opportunities.

Gameplay Improvements:

Based on community feedback, the experience is even better!

If you’ve already tried the demo, now is the perfect time to jump back in! If you’re new, dive in and let us know what you think—your feedback helps us shape the future of Crystal Keepers.

Enjoy the new content and stay tuned for more updates!