 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18266946 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mouse targeting has been improved in combat so that you can click the enemies after choosing your action. A sword icon will appear on and above the targeted enemy and you can left click to complete the action on that target. (You can still target using either of the old methods of clicking the enemy portrait in the targeting window or cycling through the targets using the previous target/next target buttons and clicking accept.)

Additional occlusion optimizations have been added in the dungeons to reduce CPU usage

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2416791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link