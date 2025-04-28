Mouse targeting has been improved in combat so that you can click the enemies after choosing your action. A sword icon will appear on and above the targeted enemy and you can left click to complete the action on that target. (You can still target using either of the old methods of clicking the enemy portrait in the targeting window or cycling through the targets using the previous target/next target buttons and clicking accept.)
Additional occlusion optimizations have been added in the dungeons to reduce CPU usage
Changed files in this update