Hi everyone, sorry for really late update. We have fixing several bugs, and rebalance several stuff.

Major Bugs

When cancelling some Minigame, the game stucks, and cannot type anything. It seems the animation bugged, so it crashes the whole game.

VIP customer resets all other orders, it should not happen.

The level won't finished in level 6-4 and 6-8, it's because the rat spawns really fast, we have limited so that the rat won't spawn if there's no more customer.

The Achievement bugged, it has been fixed.

The rat isn't spawned in endless mode, it has been fixed.

The word generation in case of case insensitive is wrong, before, it could produce the word like "be" and "BEFORE" in the same time, and it makes impossible to write "BEFORE", it has been fixed now.

Minor Bugs

Fix some word in upgrade that is out of bound, and change it so it's above the price label.

Fix the statistic display in endless mode

Fix several pinyin for Chinese language

Quality of Life

Now tempura minigame could use numpad.

Removing I (uppercase i), and l (lowercase L) in Hacker

Rebalance

Make Chinese restaurant a little bit easier

Make South Korean restaurant request more of marinated bbq

Clear up the table in level 6-10, so it will make the level harder.

For the save file bugs, we didn't succeed to reproduce it, it might be because the file is corrupted, it might happened when the game quitted when it's writing the save file. We try to fix it by creating a backup file first before actually saving, so if the save file is corrupted, the game will try to load the backup file.