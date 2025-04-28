 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18266809 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following have been fixed.

  • Fixed an issue where entering a specific location towards the end of the game would return you to the starting point.
  • Fixed an issue where the color of the water surface would change.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3475731
