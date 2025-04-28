The following have been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where entering a specific location towards the end of the game would return you to the starting point.
- Fixed an issue where the color of the water surface would change.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The following have been fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update