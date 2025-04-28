 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18266802 Edited 28 April 2025 – 15:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Void Stranger ver 1.1.2 is now live!

A small patch to squash a small batch of bugs, along with improvements to photosensitivity options too.

BUGFIXES:

  • Fixed a bug where music would fade back quieter after vising MEMORIES menu.

  • Fixed a bug where standing on stairs and pushing a statue from a button to another button activated both buttons at once.

  • Fixed a bug where standing on stairs and pushing a dark idol from its activation position to a button still activated a reset.

MISC:

  • Changed FLICKER graphical option to FLASHING FX, and added option REDUCED to make the game more photosensitive-friendly (this can be toggled with F5 as well).

  • Added new MELLOW palette to further help mitigate rapidly flashing effects.

  • Furthermore, other palettes have been slightly adjusted for a more pleasant eye experience as well.

  • Knock knock knock: slightly altered the logic behind secret knock interactions with objects and how the knocks are counted/reset.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2121981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link