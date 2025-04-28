Void Stranger ver 1.1.2 is now live!
A small patch to squash a small batch of bugs, along with improvements to photosensitivity options too.
BUGFIXES:
-
Fixed a bug where music would fade back quieter after vising MEMORIES menu.
-
Fixed a bug where standing on stairs and pushing a statue from a button to another button activated both buttons at once.
-
Fixed a bug where standing on stairs and pushing a dark idol from its activation position to a button still activated a reset.
MISC:
-
Changed FLICKER graphical option to FLASHING FX, and added option REDUCED to make the game more photosensitive-friendly (this can be toggled with F5 as well).
-
Added new MELLOW palette to further help mitigate rapidly flashing effects.
-
Furthermore, other palettes have been slightly adjusted for a more pleasant eye experience as well.
-
Knock knock knock: slightly altered the logic behind secret knock interactions with objects and how the knocks are counted/reset.
Changed files in this update