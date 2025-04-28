Void Stranger ver 1.1.2 is now live!

A small patch to squash a small batch of bugs, along with improvements to photosensitivity options too.

Fixed a bug where standing on stairs and pushing a dark idol from its activation position to a button still activated a reset.

Fixed a bug where standing on stairs and pushing a statue from a button to another button activated both buttons at once.

Fixed a bug where music would fade back quieter after vising MEMORIES menu.

Changed FLICKER graphical option to FLASHING FX, and added option REDUCED to make the game more photosensitive-friendly (this can be toggled with F5 as well).

Added new MELLOW palette to further help mitigate rapidly flashing effects.

Furthermore, other palettes have been slightly adjusted for a more pleasant eye experience as well.