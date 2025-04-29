Hello Vampires!

We’re going to be doing a small client-side hot fix to help with a few minor visual issues. We’re working on another more significant patch that will address some more critical fixes in the near future, and we’ll let you know as soon as it’s available to update.

This fix will take effect next time you close and reopen the game, and should not cause any interruption in play.

If you're having issues with the game, make sure to take a look at our known bugs and fixes to see if there's a potential solution to get you back into Vardoran as quickly as possible!

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves! Here's how to do it.

Stay vigilant in the shadows of Vardoran, our fellow Vampires!

Eternally yours,

/Stunlock Studios