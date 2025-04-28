Hello, everyone!

Today is the day!

After 2 years of really hard work, we're finally releasing MIRO on Steam. This is a passion project made with the utmost care and love. It was influenced by our experiences in life and society as a whole.

Very soon, you'll be able to discover all secrets for yourself.

Explore every corner of this new universe, escape from danger and find a way to save yourself from extinction.

The game was made by a very (very) small team, and we are extremely grateful for the support we received during the playtests and demo phases. So please, let us know if you into run any problems, we'll be here to help you out and fix major issues as soon as possible.

We hope you have fun!

And once again, thank you for all the support :)

-- Glauber "Trevis" Bonifácio