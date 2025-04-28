 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18266717 Edited 28 April 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a bug that prevented crossing the bridge after loading a save.

  • Increased animal spawn rates.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented crafting the anti-toxin.

  • Fixed an issue where the trader could get stuck in water.

  • Reduced clothes durability loss.

