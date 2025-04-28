-
Fixed a bug that prevented crossing the bridge after loading a save.
Increased animal spawn rates.
Fixed a bug that prevented crafting the anti-toxin.
Fixed an issue where the trader could get stuck in water.
Reduced clothes durability loss.
Hotfix 1.0.7
