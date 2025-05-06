Hey everyone! It's been a very busy time working on my next game and being on set for the filming of The Mortuary Assistant movie but I managed to get some time to fix a bug that was blocking progress.

Fixed an issue with one of the bodies (blond woman with short hair) that would prevent the player from recording an identifying mark causing a soft lock in progress.

Sorry it took so long to address this issue! I'm still one guy working on about 6 different things. I still want to give love and support to MA but I need to balance that time. Thank you everyone for your continued support of the game and my work!

-Brian