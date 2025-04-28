 Skip to content

28 April 2025
I kinda overestimated how much time it would take to get Cargo release ready. BUT IT'S OUT NOW ON EARLY ACCESS. I honestly don't even know what to say with this. This has been my dream game to create, even though it's not fully finished. It is finished enough though that I think everyone would enjoy playing it. I plan to release multiplayer and several other features in the coming months, especially during the summer when I'm not busy with school.

You can track my progress with the game on Trello here.

If you want to suggest features or report bugs, join the Discord here.

Happy Gaming!!!

