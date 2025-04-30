Welcome Curators!

We’re bringing you a crate full of changes, jammed full of new stuff, quality of life updates, and optimisations - all that good stuff. And, to add some extra ✨sparkle✨ to all this lovely new content, this update is thanks to YOU. Yes, to all of you lovely curators who’ve sent us your thoughts, feedback and ideas, we’re here to do one thing: deliver!

So, what’s new?

23 floors & wallpapers

2 Staff Room items & 14 Staff Traits

Sandbox customisation options

A new 360° camera and the outdoor camera can now be placed inside

Requested quality of life changes to staff- traits in training, and more!

New extra large UI (handy for Steam Deck)

Requested Expedition Discovery changes

Community-inspired security changes

…and much more!

Let’s delve into our highlights, and if you want to skip to the full changelog, it’s below!

Walls 'n' Floors

We asked Discord what to prioritise first, and they chose new wallpaper and floors! We’ve seen LOADS of requests for more options so you can truly customise your guest’s experience. The biggest asks we’ve seen across our community hubs was for a snowier option for your iced exhibits and some more neutral options - especially some darker walls for your hauntingly beautiful hotels.

Sandbox Settings

(with more to come, too!)

We heard you loud and clear and have delivered new sandbox options so you’re able to fine-tune your experience in sandbox mode even further. Want to build one big mega-museum and not change locations? You can now toggle off ‘Curator Class’, and even unlock all Enlightenment Decor, Kudosh Items, and Custom Contraptions. That way, you have everything at your disposal for the ultimate cosy curation experience.

New to Staff

We’ve added a bunch of neat quality of life changes based on the feedback that’s been coming in, as well as changes so your staff are not only happier (yay!) but also gain XP quicker (woo!). And, in the event of something going terribly wrong, you’ll receive ‘missing in action’ inbox messages, so there’s no missing if your favourite Expert, Fanny McBoatface, is eaten by a giant plant.



Alongside two new staff room items to ensure your staff are kept well-fed and happy, there's awesome new additions to staff traits, giving your staff that unique feel that only Two Point County can deliver. To make specialising your staff easier, when training staff you'll now see their traits in the same menu, so training up your elite expedition squad has never been easier.

Security Changes

Like Marmite, you either get on fine with thieves in Two Point Museum or absolutely hate their addition. Whilst it may be impossible to bring those in the #removethieves camp around, the team has really knocked their heads together to come up with a big list of changes and improvements to ensure less friction with the security mechanic.

The top two frustrations we’ve heard are: first, players feeling like they need to micro-manage their guards to ensure they’re chasing thieves and, well, doing what you’re paying them for. Second, thieves getting away even if you feel you’ve done everything you can to deter them. So, what have we changed?

First, to cameras, we’ve added a new free-standing 360 camera, which will slowly patrol in a circle to cover a wide area of your museum. You can now also place the ‘outdoor’ camera indoors, adding more options to your museum security arsenal. Plus, one change to thieves is that they’re no longer scared by cameras, and instead of running away, once a camera spots them it will call a security guard to the thief if available.

To stop thieves speedily getting away, they now don’t run as fast, giving your guards extra opportunity to catch up to them. Plus, the pesky Molars (who were causing a lot of underground chaos) have different decision-making, so they no longer nab the closest exhibit to their hide-y hole. We’ve also improved how quickly guards are assigned to thieves and fixed issues where thieves weren’t being captured near an escape point.

Expeditions & Exhibits

To round off the quality of life changes, we’ve got improvements to Expedition Discovery and Exhibits, so your curation life is smoother! Now when inspecting an Exhibit or checking it out in the sticker book, you can see which point of interest it’s from and even open the map straight to that POI’s location. No more searching in vain to remember where to find your favourite exhibits!

We’ve also made loads of tweaks and changes, so it’s much easier to find Pristine Exhibits once you’ve fully surveyed a point of interest. And we’ve buffed survey progress for both Detailed and Safe Expeditions! Once you discover an exhibit, you can see its traits straight out of the crate on the exhibit reveal screen.

To make any creative curator’s life easier, we’ve done a full sweep looking at the boundaries and boxes surrounding items and exhibits to make improvements when you’re placing things down. Plus, when installing perks on an exhibit, any non-relevant perks in your inventory will now show and be grayed out with some extra information if they don’t apply to the item you’ve selected.

As usual, this update also comes with a load of bug fixes, improvements and optimisation changes. We’ve also upgraded our game engine, Unity, which should bring improvements, too.

A huge thank you to you, our community! Whether you’ve just started curating or have been around since the Two Point Hospital days, we are ecstatic with how the launch for Museum has gone, and it’s all down to your positivity; whether you’ve shared your museum build, a top tip, or sent us a message with your ideas and feedback, it’s been overwhelmingly lovely watching you curate, and we can’t thank you enough for putting your faith in us and for playing our games

If you’d like to send us your thoughts for future content or updates, or show us your fab museums, here’s the place to do that: