We’re bringing you a crate full of changes, jammed full of new stuff, quality of life updates, and optimisations - all that good stuff. And, to add some extra ✨sparkle✨ to all this lovely new content, this update is thanks to YOU. Yes, to all of you lovely curators who’ve sent us your thoughts, feedback and ideas, we’re here to do one thing: deliver!
So, what’s new?
23 floors & wallpapers
2 Staff Room items & 14 Staff Traits
Sandbox customisation options
A new 360° camera and the outdoor camera can now be placed inside
Requested quality of life changes to staff- traits in training, and more!
New extra large UI (handy for Steam Deck)
Requested Expedition Discovery changes
Community-inspired security changes
…and much more!
Let’s delve into our highlights, and if you want to skip to the full changelog, it’s below!
Walls 'n' Floors
We asked Discord what to prioritise first, and they chose new wallpaper and floors! We’ve seen LOADS of requests for more options so you can truly customise your guest’s experience. The biggest asks we’ve seen across our community hubs was for a snowier option for your iced exhibits and some more neutral options - especially some darker walls for your hauntingly beautiful hotels.
Sandbox Settings
(with more to come, too!)
We heard you loud and clear and have delivered new sandbox options so you’re able to fine-tune your experience in sandbox mode even further. Want to build one big mega-museum and not change locations? You can now toggle off ‘Curator Class’, and even unlock all Enlightenment Decor, Kudosh Items, and Custom Contraptions. That way, you have everything at your disposal for the ultimate cosy curation experience.
New to Staff
We’ve added a bunch of neat quality of life changes based on the feedback that’s been coming in, as well as changes so your staff are not only happier (yay!) but also gain XP quicker (woo!). And, in the event of something going terribly wrong, you’ll receive ‘missing in action’ inbox messages, so there’s no missing if your favourite Expert, Fanny McBoatface, is eaten by a giant plant.
Alongside two new staff room items to ensure your staff are kept well-fed and happy, there's awesome new additions to staff traits, giving your staff that unique feel that only Two Point County can deliver. To make specialising your staff easier, when training staff you'll now see their traits in the same menu, so training up your elite expedition squad has never been easier.
Security Changes
Like Marmite, you either get on fine with thieves in Two Point Museum or absolutely hate their addition. Whilst it may be impossible to bring those in the #removethieves camp around, the team has really knocked their heads together to come up with a big list of changes and improvements to ensure less friction with the security mechanic.
The top two frustrations we’ve heard are: first, players feeling like they need to micro-manage their guards to ensure they’re chasing thieves and, well, doing what you’re paying them for. Second, thieves getting away even if you feel you’ve done everything you can to deter them. So, what have we changed?
First, to cameras, we’ve added a new free-standing 360 camera, which will slowly patrol in a circle to cover a wide area of your museum. You can now also place the ‘outdoor’ camera indoors, adding more options to your museum security arsenal. Plus, one change to thieves is that they’re no longer scared by cameras, and instead of running away, once a camera spots them it will call a security guard to the thief if available.
To stop thieves speedily getting away, they now don’t run as fast, giving your guards extra opportunity to catch up to them. Plus, the pesky Molars (who were causing a lot of underground chaos) have different decision-making, so they no longer nab the closest exhibit to their hide-y hole. We’ve also improved how quickly guards are assigned to thieves and fixed issues where thieves weren’t being captured near an escape point.
Expeditions & Exhibits
To round off the quality of life changes, we’ve got improvements to Expedition Discovery and Exhibits, so your curation life is smoother! Now when inspecting an Exhibit or checking it out in the sticker book, you can see which point of interest it’s from and even open the map straight to that POI’s location. No more searching in vain to remember where to find your favourite exhibits!
We’ve also made loads of tweaks and changes, so it’s much easier to find Pristine Exhibits once you’ve fully surveyed a point of interest. And we’ve buffed survey progress for both Detailed and Safe Expeditions! Once you discover an exhibit, you can see its traits straight out of the crate on the exhibit reveal screen.
To make any creative curator’s life easier, we’ve done a full sweep looking at the boundaries and boxes surrounding items and exhibits to make improvements when you’re placing things down. Plus, when installing perks on an exhibit, any non-relevant perks in your inventory will now show and be grayed out with some extra information if they don’t apply to the item you’ve selected.
As usual, this update also comes with a load of bug fixes, improvements and optimisation changes. We’ve also upgraded our game engine, Unity, which should bring improvements, too.
A huge thank you to you, our community! Whether you’ve just started curating or have been around since the Two Point Hospital days, we are ecstatic with how the launch for Museum has gone, and it’s all down to your positivity; whether you’ve shared your museum build, a top tip, or sent us a message with your ideas and feedback, it’s been overwhelmingly lovely watching you curate, and we can’t thank you enough for putting your faith in us and for playing our games
If you’d like to send us your thoughts for future content or updates, or show us your fab museums, here’s the place to do that:
Love from Abby & the Two Point Team <3
### CHANGELOG
**Number of changes: 107
Inspired by the community: 68%**
Changes with ✨ were inspired by the community.
#### New Content & Features
##### ✨ 23 New Floors and Wallpaper:
* Marble Diamond Large Cold
* Marble Diamond Blues
* Marble Squares Cold
* Snow Floor
* Wooden Wavy
* Snowed Out
* Snowed In
* Two-Tone Blue
* Two-Tone Green
* Two-Tone Brown
* Two-Tone Purple
* Wild Ice Wallpaper
* Simple Panel Green
* Simple Panel Navy
* Simple Panel Purple
* Simple Panel Cream
* Double Panel Green
* Double Panel Navy
* Double Panel Black
* Double Panel Cream
* Earned Stripes Blue
* Earned Stripes Purple
* Earned Stripes Cream
##### ✨ New Staff Room items:
* **Microwave**: Staff who use the microwave will feel fuller for longer, increasing the time it takes to become hungry again
* **Staff Desk**: Staff members gain a small amount of XP while interacting with it
##### ✨ New Staff Traits:
* Jammy - Immune to MIA events
* Shatterproof - Immune to injuries
* Antibacterial - Immune to illnesses
* Family Friendly - Increases entertainment of nearby children
* Family Unfriendly - Reduces entertainment of nearby children
* Handy (Janitor) - Improves maintenance, workshop and perk installation speeds
* Lard Lad/Lass - Eating doughnuts increases happiness!
* Sunny - Increases Happiness (+5%)
* Stormy - Decreases Happiness (-5%)
* Dinner Lord/Lady - Cafeteria work increases happiness
* Tunnel Vision (Security Guard) - Narrow field of view for security
* Slacker - Takes longer breaks
* Half-Wit - Impairs training speed (-25%)
* Vomino - Sick at the sight of sick
##### Sandbox Improvements:
* ✨ All popup challenge locations are now available in sandbox mode
* ✨ We’ve added a feature that lets you turn the ‘Curator Class’ objectives on or off. This means you can focus on one museum without needing to move to other locations.
* ✨ You can now Unlock or Lock all Kudosh items
* ✨ You can now also Unlock or Lock all Enlightenment items
* ✨ Additionally, you can Unlock or Lock the Custom Contraptions project in the workshop.
* ✨ All Cafe food options are now available in sandbox
##### Additional New Stuff:
* ✨ **360° Security Camera**: This camera can be placed anywhere and rotates back and forth in a 360° circle
* ✨ **Very large UI scaling** is now available (handy for Steam Deck)
#### Balance & Updates:
##### Security Improvements
* ✨ Molar thieves will now prefer to steal exhibits that are further away from their hiding spot. They’ll only take items that are nearby if there’s nothing else available.
* ✨ Thieves will no longer run off when spotted by a camera.
* ✨ Thieves will now move more slowly when they’re trying to escape with an exhibit or after they’ve damaged something
* ✨ The message saying “Thief Escaped” won’t show up anymore if a thief gets away without taking or damaging anything
* ✨ You can now place the outdoor security camera inside the museum building.
* ✨ A new “Security” filter has been added to the items tab to help you find security-related items more easily.
##### Expedition Discovery Improvements
* ✨ The Exhibit stats tab and stickerbook entry now show you at which point of interest the exhibit is found.
* ✨ There’s a much better chance of getting a Pristine Exhibit when a point of interest is fully surveyed.
* ✨ Expeditions at the highest survey level no longer give you an average quality exhibit
* ✨ The survey progress for Detailed Expeditions has increased from +15 to +20
* ✨ The survey progress for Safe Expeditions has increased from +5 to +10
* ✨ The drop rates for particularly annoying points of interest have been improved.
* ✨ The screen that reveals your exhibits now shows their traits.
##### Exhibit Changes
* ✨ Fixed problems where some exhibits were only getting one trait (e.g the Boa Conductor was only ever receiving the “Boring” trait)
* ✨ All perks will now show in the installation list and will be greyed out with extra information if they don’t apply to the current item
* ✨ Significant improvements have been made to boxes and boundaries on all exhibits and items
* ✨ Exhibit Analysis now gives XP based on quality rather than time taken. You’ll also get a bonus XP at the end of the analysis.
* This change aims to make it easier to gain XP from analysis traits and qualifications, which previously limited how much staff could earn.
* ✨ The Panoptic Pillar is now much less likely to be stolen
* ✨ The message for Fish and Spriti Buzz Bonuses has been made clearer, so it’s easier to see what they like and dislike in their aquarium or room.
* ✨ Added a “Museum Utilities” filter to the aquarium items list to improve messaging
* A new trait has been added to the Lagoonean Creature to indicate that it can’t be bred.
##### Staff Changes
* ✨ You can now see a staff member’s current action, traits and XP in the training menu
* ✨ A new inbox message about a Missing in Action (MIA) staff member has been added, which gives details on where and how they went missing.
* ✨ Staff job selection has been improved for when an item catches fire.
* ✨ The amount of XP earned from workshop projects has been increased.
* Experts who spawn from the Frozen Fridge now come with a frozen-related trait
##### Other Changes
* ✨ Increase career backup save count
* ✨ Added a larger button to the edit building inspector to improve messaging
* ✨ Increased the amount of decoration that can be used in the Cafe and Gift Shop
* ✨ Ceiling and wall decoration items are now allowed in the Cafe
* ✨ Improved colour consistency of font in text boxes and inspectors
* ✨ Removed white background for decoration visualisation mode
* ✨ Doubled the prestige of the Golden Toilet
* ✨ Increased prestige given by Golden hand dryer and sink
* Rebalanced the Mayor’s final inspection in Momento Mile so that you can never fail if she’s provided no cons
* Upgraded Unity Engine
* Updated an objective on Passwater Cove Act 3 to be a cumulative goal: “Guests (25) with 750 Buzz”
* Swapped the Spectral Rift Event for a Cursed Event on Unique Spirit POIs, and changed the counter from Analysis to Ghost Whisperer. This is because Unique Spirits should always be Pristine, and the Spectral Rift event gives -1 Exhibit Quality
* Updated “Globetrotter” to provide a happiness boost after doing an Expedition
* Sticker Book: save/load appears to re-count sticker book objectives based on what’s in the level
#### Fixes
* ✨ Fixed bright lights occasionally seen on maps
* ✨ Fixed Hanging Info Stands not being rewarded - it now unlocks after reaching Curator Class V. Players who have passed this point should be rewarded it immediately
* ✨ Fixed a bug where deleting part of a partition wall caused issues with wallpaper
* Mac: Fixed Steam overlay not working on Mac
* Fixed cases of Curator objectives becoming out of sync
* ✨ Fixed issue where exiting to the Museum Map from a sandbox save caused the camera to snap to the centre of the museum map
* ✨ Fixed procedural walls not selling when removing parts of buildings they’re on
* Fixed bug where sometimes it was possible for staff who have the MIA immunity triat could go MIA
* ✨ Fixed XP balance of Idol Grab and Sonic Claw Grab
* Fixed a bug where marketing campaigns were not being tallied properly in the finance screen
* Fix some bugs around staff behaviour
* ✨ Fixed visible seam-lines around the edges of grass terrain
* Removed non-functional hotkey in HUD controls
* Fixed modded items disappearing entirely from a save game after the mod in uninstalled. Now it will replace the modded item with the base item that the mod was based off
* Fixed guests becoming stuck at the subway in one of the entrances in Momento Mile
* ✨ Fixed a case of stuck expeditions
* Fixed some cases of staff becoming stuck and not satisfying needs
* ✨ Reduced buzz requirements in some of the late-game objectives
* Fixed some bugs with extra large UI
* Behaviour improvements for some instances of stuck guests and staff
* ✨ Fixed a bug that was causing guests to occasionally get stuck in the giftshop
* ✨ Fixed the Rotating Wall Cog item being difficult to place against a wall
* ✨ Increase the chances of finding the Cave Ghosts in Withering Way
* Ancient Altar now only changes its name to Ancient Anatomic Fabricator once activated
* ✨ Fixed a bug which meant that security guards didn't receive XP when removing thieves
* ✨ Fixed a bug where the tooltips in the sticker book objectives were not updating
* ✨ Fixed cases of wall items becoming invalid in 2.0
* ✨ Fixed Boggymen from spawning in a locked bathroom and jumping infinitely
* ✨ Fixed issue where custom contraptions are counted as average quality in tours and inventory
* Fixed issue where if a thief is interrupted they become immune to being captured
* Fixed issue where Staff were marked as "Not qualified" in the staff list while on Expedition
* Fixed issue where Donation stands only appear in the all tab (now they also appear in the utilities tab)
* ✨ Fixed issue where moving an exhibit during perk installation stopped the Janitor from doing the task
* ✨ Fixed wall-clinging fish from escaping the Aquariums, let's hope they're contained for good now
* Fixed an issue where selecting the thief and then cycling through to other guests resulted in an empty guest list
* Fixed issue where status icon filter filtered out knowledge Vis mode when set to minimal
* ✨ Fixed missing icon for Advisor message on Fish pop up museum when completing a bonus objective
* ✨ Fixed issue on Controller which prevented sorting on the staff list
* ✨ Fixed issue where Experts returned to original Prehistory outfit after being customisation
* ✨ Fixed an issue where Robo Staff could be sold instead of being placed in Inventory
* ✨ Fixed an issue where required expedition rewards is destroyed by demolish tools
* ✨ Fixed Exhibit and Staff Type sorting in lists
* ✨ Fixed lighting issues on Expedition maps
* ✨ Fixed issue where Sponsor items could be stolen
* ✨ Fixed issue where Golden toilet was not counting towards the Health inspection
* ✨ Fixed issue where Security guards were not emptying donation stands
* Fixed multiple audio issues
* ✨ Fixed multiple Zoning issues
* ✨ Fixed multiple behaviour issues
* ✨ Fixed multiple Inbox messages
* ✨ Fixed multiple areas of text and grammar issues
* ✨ Fixed issues with Expeditions getting stuck
* ✨ Fixed issues with characters getting stuck
* Optimisation for Levels
* General Stability improvements
