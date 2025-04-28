 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18266502 Edited 28 April 2025 – 14:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's official! Cargo has been approved for release by Steam and should be available for purchase sometime this week! I have poured so much time into this project and can't wait to get it out there for everyone to play. Just have fun! :3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2645041
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 2645042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link