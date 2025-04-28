Yes ! Job skins are finally here! Only one is still missing — the farmer’s skin — but it should arrive very soon.

Of course, each skin comes with its own set of animations, and to give you a little spoiler: the farmer is the one I'm most excited about, especially with their unique fieldwork animation.

Here's the short version :

Added the miner job skin

Added the forester job skin

Added the carpenter job skin

Added the mason job skin

Added the mage job skin

Removed all job auras

From now on, only the event aura that makes villagers sick will remain, making it much more visible. Also, removing the auras will significantly improve the game's performance so that everyone can enjoy better gameplay conditions. And let's be honest: the individual job skins are way more aesthetic and really boost the immersion !

I hope you’ll enjoy these changes! Of course, this slightly delays the release of the upcoming constellations, but it’s my top priority. Don’t forget, the farmer skin will be available very soon — in the meantime, you’ll have to spot farmers the hard way !