Hey everyone!!!

Today it's time for some Zeepkist v17!!!!!!!!

THE SKYBOX UPDATE

MOD WARNING

IF YOU HAVE ANY MODS, THIS UPDATE WILL LIKELY BREAK THEM - IF YOU RUN INTO ANY ISSUES, REMOVE ALL MODS AND SEE IF THE ISSUES PERSIST

The skybox update is a pretty technically comprehensive update, because it doesn't just add cool skybox customization - it also completely rewrites the way Zeepkist handles levels.

Before v17, Zeepkist saved levels as csv files (Comma Separated Values). This had a whole bunch of drawbacks and I'm honestly not completely sure why I ever made it like that to begin with.

Anyway, NOW Zeepkist saves levels as json files!! This should give me a looot more flexibility when it comes to what I can save in the level file.

To demonstrate the power of this change, I made it so you can now make entirely custom skyboxes, using the exact same options I've had at my disposal when I made all the preset skyboxes.

Some JSON Details

All of your old levels will still work! I wrote the code in a way that Zeepkist is 100% backwards compatible with all pre-v17 levels. You can still load them in singleplayer, online, and the level editor.

Any level you save from here on out though, will be saved in the new JSON format! :)

The Skybox Editor

In the level editor, you will see a new button that looks like a lightbulb:

This takes you to the Skybox Editor:

From where you have many many pages of all sorts of options allowing you to create the skybox of your dreams! :D

I am REALLY REALLY REALLY excited to see what insane skyboxes people come up with.

Changelog

Changed .zeeplevel file format from CSV to JSON

Added a skybox editor

Added a monthly automatic reboot to the Zeepkist servers, which should keep everything running smoothly. The reboot happens every first monday of the month. After the reboot, it may take a bit longer to load workshop levels, but this is normal and should resolve itself after a while.

Added "disable block collisions" checkbox in the extended block properties panel

Fixed code new roman doesn't support japan text

Fixed servermessage text alignment issue

Propbably fixed an issue with loading levels on game start

Fixed a streetlamp rendering issue in level editor

Added 3 new primitives

Known Issues

Gift counter doesn't work on A-01 in online multiplayer

Splits sometimes don't show up

Level names don't show up in online multiplayer

New Roadmap!!

I also made a new roadmap, for people that are interested in that sort of thing!!

Happy Zeepkisting!!

As with any update, things are likely to break and I'll be hard at work over the coming time to fix any issues and bugs that pop up.

Things are especially likely during this update because it's such a technically intensive change.

The entire savefile system got overhauled

Save/load system got updated

Server got updated

An entire custom skybox system was added

So please be patient while I work through everything!! :D

If you notice any bugs, make a bug report on the Zeepkist Discord: https://steelpan.dev/zk-discord, making sure to follow the instructions in the #bugs channel!

I'll see you all around B-)

HAPPY ZEEPKISTING!!