The Survive Update brings thrilling new modes, strategic enhancements, powerful new characters, and countless improvements to Eyes of War. Whether you’re fighting to survive in the Survival Arena or mastering new technologies on the battlefield, your skills and your will to survive will be put to the test!
NEW FEATURES & IMPROVEMENTS
Survival Mode
Survival Arena mode offers a new combat experience where players select unique characters and fight to survive against endless enemy waves.
Each wave becomes increasingly difficult, featuring different enemy types with unique strengths and weaknesses.
Defeating enemies grants XP. Upon leveling up, players choose from a selection of randomly offered temporary Perks.
Perks come in four rarity tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary.
Enemies may drop loot containing health restoration, XP boosts, or temporary buffs.
Loot is automatically collected when approached.
Every 5 waves, a Market Screen appears where players can purchase temporary battle buffs (Battle Blessings) with gold or refresh choices using the "Dice Mechanic."
At the end of the game, performance statistics (waves survived, kill count, damage dealt/taken, XP and gold collected) are summarized.
Players can unlock permanent bonuses with earned resources, which apply to all future matches.
Game Economy & Balancing Improvements
🆕 Dedicated Workforce Technology
Decoupled Worker Assignment
Adding workers to Lumber Camps and Mining Camps is no longer tied to Age advancements.
Improved Laborwork Tech
Research the Improved Laborwork technology directly at a Lumber Camp or Mining Camp to unlock +2 workers for each of those buildings.
Tech-Driven Strategy
This change lets you plan workforce growth via your tech path, adding more depth to building specialization.
-
The durability of mine resources has been increased.
The durability of tree resources has been decreased.
Mining collection speeds have been rebalanced.
Resource requirements for Age Advancement have been updated.
🧙 New Characters & Integrations
- Four new characters have been added, complete with all animations and system integrations:
Silveria: Maceman
Norvion: Huscarl
Solvong: Samurai
Veridia: Knight
- The Huscarl character no longer appears with a cape on their back.
📘 Updated Tutorial
A brand-new tutorial has been prepared for first-time players.
Compared to the previous version, it offers a shorter and more focused introduction.
🗺️ Map Updates
Frozen Harbor and Serpent's Pass maps have been completely reworked.
New Bandit Camps have been integrated.
The "Suppuku" (self-sacrifice/harakiri) animation for the Samurai character has been disabled in Arena and Survival modes.
🤸 Dodge System Update
Dodge animations have been revamped for smoother and more realistic movements.
Previously, dodging was limited to forward, backward, left, and right. Now, dodging is possible in 8 directions:
Front-Right / Front-Left
Back-Right / Back-Left
⛏️ Resource Management Automation
Upon construction, mine buildings now default to focusing on Stone resources.
Afterwards, each new mine building will automatically follow this resource cycle:
Gold → Iron → Stone → Gold → ...
Players can manually select resource types at any time.
🎥 Camera Improvements
🆕 New Dynamic Height Camera System
Terrain-Aware Collision
The camera now dynamically adjusts its height to avoid clipping through elevated terrain (mountains, hills) in both Strategy and Battle modes.
Improved Target Focus
Fixed vertical alignment issues when locking onto characters—your view stays smooth and accurate.
Customizable Rotation Speed
Use the mouse scroll wheel to fine-tune camera rotation speed on-the-fly, fully respecting your global sensitivity setting.
🏗️ New Structure Info Panel
🆕 Enhanced Building UI On-Hover Info
Detailed On-Hover Panels
Hovering over any structure in the Building UI now brings up a rich information panel with context-specific details.
-
Unit Production Preview
For unit-producing buildings (Barracks, Archery Range, Stable), the panel lists all trainable units and their key stats at a glance.
🐞 BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where a single soldier would not move when issued a sprint command in strategy mode.
Corrected localization errors in the Mine Camp technology.
Fixed errors caused by repeatedly clicking the technology tab in resource camps.
Fixed an issue where changing resources during the tutorial incorrectly increased the resource count.
AI on Easy difficulty now properly produces soldiers.
Fixed the issue where the "Under Attack" alert would persist after structures were destroyed.
Corrected UI (user interface) errors on the main menu.
Fixed sprite (visual) errors that occurred during group character selections.
Fixed animation glitches for the Blade Master character during dodging.
Resolved the issue where players would always take damage during a dodge action.
