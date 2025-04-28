The Survive Update brings thrilling new modes, strategic enhancements, powerful new characters, and countless improvements to Eyes of War. Whether you’re fighting to survive in the Survival Arena or mastering new technologies on the battlefield, your skills and your will to survive will be put to the test!

NEW FEATURES & IMPROVEMENTS

Survival Mode

Survival Arena mode offers a new combat experience where players select unique characters and fight to survive against endless enemy waves.

Each wave becomes increasingly difficult, featuring different enemy types with unique strengths and weaknesses.

Defeating enemies grants XP. Upon leveling up, players choose from a selection of randomly offered temporary Perks.

Perks come in four rarity tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary.

Enemies may drop loot containing health restoration, XP boosts, or temporary buffs.

Loot is automatically collected when approached.

Every 5 waves, a Market Screen appears where players can purchase temporary battle buffs (Battle Blessings) with gold or refresh choices using the "Dice Mechanic."

At the end of the game, performance statistics (waves survived, kill count, damage dealt/taken, XP and gold collected) are summarized.

Players can unlock permanent bonuses with earned resources, which apply to all future matches.

Game Economy & Balancing Improvements

🆕 Dedicated Workforce Technology

Decoupled Worker Assignment

Adding workers to Lumber Camps and Mining Camps is no longer tied to Age advancements.

Improved Laborwork Tech

Research the Improved Laborwork technology directly at a Lumber Camp or Mining Camp to unlock +2 workers for each of those buildings.

Tech-Driven Strategy

This change lets you plan workforce growth via your tech path, adding more depth to building specialization.

The durability of mine resources has been increased.

The durability of tree resources has been decreased.

Mining collection speeds have been rebalanced.

Resource requirements for Age Advancement have been updated.

🧙 New Characters & Integrations

Four new characters have been added, complete with all animations and system integrations:

Silveria: Maceman

Norvion: Huscarl

Solvong: Samurai

Veridia: Knight

The Huscarl character no longer appears with a cape on their back.

A brand-new tutorial has been prepared for first-time players.

Compared to the previous version, it offers a shorter and more focused introduction.

Frozen Harbor and Serpent's Pass maps have been completely reworked.

New Bandit Camps have been integrated.

The "Suppuku" (self-sacrifice/harakiri) animation for the Samurai character has been disabled in Arena and Survival modes.

Dodge animations have been revamped for smoother and more realistic movements.

Previously, dodging was limited to forward, backward, left, and right. Now, dodging is possible in 8 directions:

Front-Right / Front-Left

Back-Right / Back-Left

⛏️ Resource Management Automation

Upon construction, mine buildings now default to focusing on Stone resources.

Afterwards, each new mine building will automatically follow this resource cycle:

Gold → Iron → Stone → Gold → ...

Players can manually select resource types at any time.

🎥 Camera Improvements

🆕 New Dynamic Height Camera System

Terrain-Aware Collision

The camera now dynamically adjusts its height to avoid clipping through elevated terrain (mountains, hills) in both Strategy and Battle modes.

Improved Target Focus

Fixed vertical alignment issues when locking onto characters—your view stays smooth and accurate.

Customizable Rotation Speed

Use the mouse scroll wheel to fine-tune camera rotation speed on-the-fly, fully respecting your global sensitivity setting.

🏗️ New Structure Info Panel

🆕 Enhanced Building UI On-Hover Info

Detailed On-Hover Panels

Hovering over any structure in the Building UI now brings up a rich information panel with context-specific details.

Unit Production Preview

For unit-producing buildings (Barracks, Archery Range, Stable), the panel lists all trainable units and their key stats at a glance.

🐞 BUG FIXES