Hello. This update is to fix an annoying bug with a rune and altar.

Also, the previous week saw some heated competition in the weekly series. So much so that the validity of the scores came into question and rightfully so with a top run lasting over 2 hours. Before I award the prize, could the username "blank" please come forward and find me on Discord. I need to know how the score was achieved as there's likely some exploit that needs to be fixed on my end. Cheers

Bugs