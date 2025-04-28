 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18266028 Edited 28 April 2025 – 13:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello. This update is to fix an annoying bug with a rune and altar.

Also, the previous week saw some heated competition in the weekly series. So much so that the validity of the scores came into question and rightfully so with a top run lasting over 2 hours. Before I award the prize, could the username "blank" please come forward and find me on Discord. I need to know how the score was achieved as there's likely some exploit that needs to be fixed on my end. Cheers

Bugs

  • You could die at the altar when having the rune "+50% primary weapon damage, but you take 3x the damage"

  • Mine would show a bogus timer underneath when inside

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178561
  • Loading history…
