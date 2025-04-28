 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18265966 Edited 28 April 2025 – 13:46:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a couple of small spelling mistakes and missing spaces.

Achievements should now unlock as you achieve them rather than at the end of your play session

Level titles remain present for a little longer to allow you to read them.

