Fixed a couple of small spelling mistakes and missing spaces.
Achievements should now unlock as you achieve them rather than at the end of your play session
Level titles remain present for a little longer to allow you to read them.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a couple of small spelling mistakes and missing spaces.
Achievements should now unlock as you achieve them rather than at the end of your play session
Level titles remain present for a little longer to allow you to read them.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update