Too many Raptorlings
If you kill the egg, it will now launch at most half of the Raptorlings of a full egg. Something something omelettes.
Eye of Chaos was firing continuously in certain cases.
Stopped him from firing continuously
Cursor resetting to default after clicking buttons
I fixed this in a couple cases, this is ongoing and I'm hunting for a universal fix that isn't hacky.
1.250428
