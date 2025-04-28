 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18265955 Edited 28 April 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Too many Raptorlings
    If you kill the egg, it will now launch at most half of the Raptorlings of a full egg. Something something omelettes.

  • Eye of Chaos was firing continuously in certain cases.
    Stopped him from firing continuously

  • Cursor resetting to default after clicking buttons
    I fixed this in a couple cases, this is ongoing and I'm hunting for a universal fix that isn't hacky.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2515951
