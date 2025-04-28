Hey Electricians! 👷‍♂️

Today marks the beginning of our official post-launch roadmap for Electrician Simulator VR!

The Electrical Systems update — the first milestone on the roadmap you can see below — brings a changed gameplay elements, and fresh challenges for all aspiring electricians. 🌟

But that's not all!

As we continue along the roadmap, Mission Pack #1 is coming in May 2025, bringing brand new story-driven jobs and gameplay challenges that will put your newly sharpened skills to the test!

Change log 1.2.0:

⚡ New:

Added the option to select the standard/region, which will change the models for outlets, light switches, electrical boxes, etc. Currently available regions: EU and US.

Openable refrigerators.

Rolling sounds added for balls, light bulbs, and billiard balls.

Improved toaster interaction – it can now be turned on by using your hand.

Added the option to choose between smooth and snap crouching (smooth crouching is the default setting).

Added discounts for lampshades in the "New opening" level.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where purchased objects would fall out if VR was turned off or entered standby mode during gameplay and then turned back on.

Fixed a bug where the expense card was not saving during missions.

Fixed an issue where the challenge in the "The Art of Connectivity" mission would not complete correctly if the lamp was disconnected and reconnected to power.

Fixed a bug where plugs could fall out of the player's hand if teleportation was used as the movement method.

Fixed an issue where, in some cases, an electrical box could be removed from the wall even if cables were still connected to it.

Fixed a bug where resetting the player position would teleport them to the last save point instead of the starting position for the level.

Fixed an issue where certain objects could be placed improperly on the edges of furniture or walls, appearing as if they were floating or not properly mounted.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to duplicate mission rewards if the player loaded an autosave before exiting the level.

Fixed missing sound effects for collisions/interactions on certain objects.

Improved colliders in some scenes to better match object shapes.

Fixed a bug causing player character jumping when walking down stairs with smooth locomotion enabled.

Adjusted collision strength for glass-breaking effects.

Fixed a bug where players could block mission completion in "Plant Lover" if they disconnected the light switch cables shortly after completing the task to turn on all lights.

Improved sitting interactions on couches in the "House Without Light" level – now you don't need to grab the couch to sit down.

In the months ahead, you’ll experience new story-driven challenges with Mission Pack #1, get hands-on with repairs through Workbench, and test your skills endlessly in Endless Mode.

We’re just getting started, and there’s a lot more to share — new patch notes, improvements, and surprises are already in the works.

Stay wired, stay grounded, and we'll keep you updated every step of the way! 💡

Electrician Simulator VR Dev Team

