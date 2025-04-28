 Skip to content

Major 28 April 2025 Build 18265941 Edited 28 April 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Electricians! 👷‍♂️

Today marks the beginning of our official post-launch roadmap for Electrician Simulator VR!
The Electrical Systems update — the first milestone on the roadmap you can see below — brings a changed gameplay elements, and fresh challenges for all aspiring electricians. 🌟

But that's not all!

As we continue along the roadmap, Mission Pack #1 is coming in May 2025, bringing brand new story-driven jobs and gameplay challenges that will put your newly sharpened skills to the test!

Change log 1.2.0:

⚡ New:

  • Added the option to select the standard/region, which will change the models for outlets, light switches, electrical boxes, etc. Currently available regions: EU and US.

  • Openable refrigerators.

  • Rolling sounds added for balls, light bulbs, and billiard balls.

  • Improved toaster interaction – it can now be turned on by using your hand.

  • Added the option to choose between smooth and snap crouching (smooth crouching is the default setting).

  • Added discounts for lampshades in the "New opening" level.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where purchased objects would fall out if VR was turned off or entered standby mode during gameplay and then turned back on.

  • Fixed a bug where the expense card was not saving during missions.

  • Fixed an issue where the challenge in the "The Art of Connectivity" mission would not complete correctly if the lamp was disconnected and reconnected to power.

  • Fixed a bug where plugs could fall out of the player's hand if teleportation was used as the movement method.

  • Fixed an issue where, in some cases, an electrical box could be removed from the wall even if cables were still connected to it.

  • Fixed a bug where resetting the player position would teleport them to the last save point instead of the starting position for the level.

  • Fixed an issue where certain objects could be placed improperly on the edges of furniture or walls, appearing as if they were floating or not properly mounted.

  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to duplicate mission rewards if the player loaded an autosave before exiting the level.

  • Fixed missing sound effects for collisions/interactions on certain objects.

  • Improved colliders in some scenes to better match object shapes.

  • Fixed a bug causing player character jumping when walking down stairs with smooth locomotion enabled.

  • Adjusted collision strength for glass-breaking effects.

  • Fixed a bug where players could block mission completion in "Plant Lover" if they disconnected the light switch cables shortly after completing the task to turn on all lights.

  • Improved sitting interactions on couches in the "House Without Light" level – now you don't need to grab the couch to sit down.

In the months ahead, you’ll experience new story-driven challenges with Mission Pack #1, get hands-on with repairs through Workbench, and test your skills endlessly in Endless Mode.

We’re just getting started, and there’s a lot more to share — new patch notes, improvements, and surprises are already in the works.

Stay wired, stay grounded, and we'll keep you updated every step of the way! 💡
Electrician Simulator VR Dev Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3256020/Electrician_Simulator_VR/

