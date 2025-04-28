Hey Electricians! 👷♂️
Today marks the beginning of our official post-launch roadmap for Electrician Simulator VR!
The Electrical Systems update — the first milestone on the roadmap you can see below — brings a changed gameplay elements, and fresh challenges for all aspiring electricians. 🌟
But that's not all!
As we continue along the roadmap, Mission Pack #1 is coming in May 2025, bringing brand new story-driven jobs and gameplay challenges that will put your newly sharpened skills to the test!
Change log 1.2.0:
⚡ New:
-
Added the option to select the standard/region, which will change the models for outlets, light switches, electrical boxes, etc. Currently available regions: EU and US.
-
Openable refrigerators.
-
Rolling sounds added for balls, light bulbs, and billiard balls.
-
Improved toaster interaction – it can now be turned on by using your hand.
-
Added the option to choose between smooth and snap crouching (smooth crouching is the default setting).
-
Added discounts for lampshades in the "New opening" level.
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed a bug where purchased objects would fall out if VR was turned off or entered standby mode during gameplay and then turned back on.
-
Fixed a bug where the expense card was not saving during missions.
-
Fixed an issue where the challenge in the "The Art of Connectivity" mission would not complete correctly if the lamp was disconnected and reconnected to power.
-
Fixed a bug where plugs could fall out of the player's hand if teleportation was used as the movement method.
-
Fixed an issue where, in some cases, an electrical box could be removed from the wall even if cables were still connected to it.
-
Fixed a bug where resetting the player position would teleport them to the last save point instead of the starting position for the level.
-
Fixed an issue where certain objects could be placed improperly on the edges of furniture or walls, appearing as if they were floating or not properly mounted.
-
Fixed a bug where it was possible to duplicate mission rewards if the player loaded an autosave before exiting the level.
-
Fixed missing sound effects for collisions/interactions on certain objects.
-
Improved colliders in some scenes to better match object shapes.
-
Fixed a bug causing player character jumping when walking down stairs with smooth locomotion enabled.
-
Adjusted collision strength for glass-breaking effects.
-
Fixed a bug where players could block mission completion in "Plant Lover" if they disconnected the light switch cables shortly after completing the task to turn on all lights.
-
Improved sitting interactions on couches in the "House Without Light" level – now you don't need to grab the couch to sit down.
In the months ahead, you’ll experience new story-driven challenges with Mission Pack #1, get hands-on with repairs through Workbench, and test your skills endlessly in Endless Mode.
We’re just getting started, and there’s a lot more to share — new patch notes, improvements, and surprises are already in the works.
Stay wired, stay grounded, and we'll keep you updated every step of the way! 💡
Electrician Simulator VR Dev Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3256020/Electrician_Simulator_VR/
