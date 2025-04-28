We’re Live!

The full version of Card Summoner is now officially available!

Thank you to everyone who supported us through development, played the demo, and followed along during the final push. Your feedback, encouragement, and patience helped make this possible.

We took our time testing thoroughly, but as with any launch, there may still be issues that pop up. If you see anything, please report it — it helps a lot! (You can use the in-game feedback form, available in the pause menu.)

We’re already working on updates to improve card balance and address anything else we find. As always, we'll take the time to test updates carefully to make sure the game stays balanced and stable.

We’ve also launched with a 15% discount as a thank-you for everyone's support!

We're active on Discord — feel free to join if you want to chat, share feedback, or just hang out!