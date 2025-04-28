VERSION 0.2.1

Major changes:

2ND FINAL BOSS! After defeating Rank #5, the next run will end with you facing off against rank #4

Opponent scaling once you defeat the first final boss(opponents get harder and have slightly different teams)

Unlockable active items in the Hub Item Shop once you defeat the first final boss

UI polish

Fix many reported bugs

Additional outfits to unlock

Several new moves across several different monsters

I've tested it as much as I could, but I'm not gonna lie: some of the post-first-final-boss content will be an ongoing process in terms of balancing. A lot of the opponents change slightly once you defeat Shogunaka and should only be slightly more difficult than before, but they have different teams and everything so if you run into an opponent that you think has become far too difficult please let me know. There's only so much time I can take to run through the game over and over to balance.

Next Week:

The next couple weeks we're gonna take a pause on adding a lot of new content and instead focus on polishing and balancing what's already there. I've been meaning to go back and do things like:

Change some badges to be better/more interesting

Have a more unique and varied pool of moves for starting Sculplings

Do more visual and audio feedback for attacks to make fighting more satisfying

Add and tweak sound effects throughout the game, especially things like monster's moves

Add more visual flair to UI throughout the game and redesign some UI that has pretty much just been placeholder since the start

Show the TOTAL damage being done to the target in the move tooltip

In addition, we're always fixing bugs alongside the work we do, but there's been a few that have been around for awhile that I'd like to take a break and clean up.

That said, there will still be a few new things we're looking to add in the next couple weeks that you can look forward to:

New Sculpling in CANYONLANDS

New Pins

Be sure to lmk what you think of the new update! And thanks again for all the bug reports/feedback you guys have been providing, we really couldn't make the game great without you :)