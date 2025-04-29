Another patch filled with fixes and requested features. The new Extreme Raid "Wastelands", pushes your skill and endurance to the limit. Bans and Re-Rolls are now tied to the new Comms Hub in the Space Station. Clay's Repair Kit brings more healing to your toolkit. The new Slow Motion Scale enables you to do almost a tactical paus, where things can still be moved and and used.

Added:

Extreme Raid "Wastelands". Prepare for a challenge like never before.



Comms Hub. New Space Station Room: Each active Comms Hub gives 2 Bans and 2 Re-Rolls.



Clay Repair Kit Run Modifier. Heals himself and everything nearby.



Slow Motion Scale Slider in Settings. Adjust how much the game slows down during slow motion.



Save Icon Pop-Up when the game saves your current state.

Balance:

Q main range increased 3 → 4, special increased 4 → 5.

Fewer mission modifiers at the start of harder missions.

Lightning Storm appears less often: 40 → 30.

Bride of Idun and Acid Boi health regen scaling with Challenge is now 10x lower.

Planet mission achievement reduced: 500 → 250.

Changes:

Bans and Re-Rolls now scale with the number of active Comms Hubs.

Unique icon added for Ban.

Enemy unit tooltips now show more accurate range values.

Slow-motion bound to keyboard 'N' by default.

Larger text during tutorial and outro screen.

Excavator information images updated.



Fixes:

Deep Dive's gates will properly close when restarting the mission.

Modifiers now reset correctly on mission restart.

Hard Raid Achievement now has the correct goal count.

User report only requires a single symbol to activate the Submit button.

Rayn's Range Upgrade description now correctly says "hero" instead of "turret".

Turrets near lakes will now fire correctly.

Mine Deposit collider now match the size of the Mine building.

Steam Deck: Default resolution set to 1280 x 800

Steam Deck: Text input prompt opens and closes directly with the virtual keyboard.

Thanks for sticking with IDUN and helping me shape it into something better with every patch. Keep the feedback coming!