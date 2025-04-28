 Skip to content

Major 28 April 2025 Build 18265723 Edited 28 April 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 Lords of the Undead Expansion — Out Now!

The darkness grows deeper in The Rangers in the South!

⚔️ New Content

  • 5 brand-new World Bosses, each with unique mechanics and deadly challenges.

  • 15 new Abilities to expand the power of the Necromancer class.

⚙️ Gameplay Changes

  • Overall game difficulty increased: Melee enemies across all biomes now have higher HP.

  • Blacksmith improvements: Inventory restock time has been significantly reduced.

  • Bug Fixes: Issues with the Music Player and the Message of the Day (MOTD) have been resolved.

Get ready, Ranger — the undead rise, and only the strongest will survive!

