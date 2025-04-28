📢 Lords of the Undead Expansion — Out Now!
The darkness grows deeper in The Rangers in the South!
⚔️ New Content
-
5 brand-new World Bosses, each with unique mechanics and deadly challenges.
-
15 new Abilities to expand the power of the Necromancer class.
⚙️ Gameplay Changes
-
Overall game difficulty increased: Melee enemies across all biomes now have higher HP.
-
Blacksmith improvements: Inventory restock time has been significantly reduced.
-
Bug Fixes: Issues with the Music Player and the Message of the Day (MOTD) have been resolved.
Get ready, Ranger — the undead rise, and only the strongest will survive!
Changed files in this update