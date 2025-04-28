📢 Lords of the Undead Expansion — Out Now!

The darkness grows deeper in The Rangers in the South!

⚔️ New Content

5 brand-new World Bosses , each with unique mechanics and deadly challenges.

15 new Abilities to expand the power of the Necromancer class.

⚙️ Gameplay Changes

Overall game difficulty increased : Melee enemies across all biomes now have higher HP.

Blacksmith improvements : Inventory restock time has been significantly reduced.

Bug Fixes: Issues with the Music Player and the Message of the Day (MOTD) have been resolved.

Get ready, Ranger — the undead rise, and only the strongest will survive!