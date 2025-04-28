 Skip to content

Major 28 April 2025
Hello everyone!

The major new "Presidential Election" update for Vox Populi: Polska is now available!

As the name suggests, this update adds a new scenario based on this year's presidential election. This scenario adds new characters and a new election system: no longer parliamentary, but direct election with two rounds.

A few minor corrections have also been made to the game.
Enjoy the game!

More news from the franchise

The sci-fi scenarios in "Vox Populi: USA 2024" have been improved, and "Vox Populi: Australia 2025" will soon be released with new post-apocalyptic scenarios.

If you're interested in this kind of atypical scenario, don't hesitate to take a look!

Changed files in this update

