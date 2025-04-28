🏝️Sandbox Mode

A new game mode where there are no taxes, no cards, and no way to lose! Perfect for having fun or testing out different builds without any pressure. Let your creativity run wild!

📐Blueprint Mode

Specially designed for experienced players looking to plan their farm in advance. Predict resources needed for plants, animals, and structures before committing to your decisions. A strategic tool for optimization enthusiasts!

🔄 Tweaks & Improvements

🔍 Discover section now features a new tab showing all items, making searching much easier

✨ Cuter buttons with subtle illumination effects on hover

⚡ Massive performance improvements for combos

🇷🇺 Added Russian translation

📝 Added Blueprint Mode

🏝️ Added Sandbox Mode

🐛 Bug Fixes

🐑 Fake Sheep can now consume all sheep types

🍞 Baker Sheep can now be properly obtained

🎴 Fixed issue with Card Reward being clickable through Essence Reward

Thanks for playing!